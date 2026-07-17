Beech Grove Buses Hit by Catalytic Converter Thefts Again

Source: bgcs.k12.in.us / bgcs.k12.in.us

BEECH GROVE, Ind —Beech Grove City Schools is dealing with another disruption after someone stole catalytic converters from several district buses overnight.

The district says the stolen parts had just been replaced following a similar theft in May.

Police are investigating, and the school district says it is working with the Beech Grove Police Department to find whoever is responsible.

After the May theft, school leaders approved new security upgrades at the transportation facility. The district says it has finished selecting the equipment and planning the project, with installation expected soon.

School will still start as scheduled Wednesday, July 29. In the meantime, the district is putting together a temporary transportation plan to make sure students who depend on bus service can still get to and from class.

Some students may temporarily ride buses or vehicles from outside the district while repairs are made. Families affected by any changes will be contacted directly.