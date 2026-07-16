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Hogsett Vetoes Wheel Tax Proposal Passed by Indy City-County Council

Proposal 192 would raise the Vehicle Excise Surtax and Wheel Tax in Marion County.

Published on July 16, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has vetoed City-County Council Proposal 192, which would raise the Vehicle Excise Surtax and Wheel Tax in Marion County.

The City-County Council passed Proposal 192 14-10 to raise local vehicle registration fees to fund road repairs and unlock a $50 million state match.

The proposed fee changes for passenger vehicles would include a flat $100 annual excise surtax for cars, motorcycles, and trucks under 11,000 pounds, replacing the prior 10% state excise calculation.

A flat $240 annual wheel tax would be imposed on heavier vehicles, including buses, RVs, tractors, trailers, and large trucks, rather than the prior $10 to $40 range.

Hogsett also wrote a letter to the City-County Council about his decision to veto:

The City of Indianapolis logo featuring a statue of a person raising their arm in a triumphant pose.

Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis made the following statement in response to the mayor’s veto of the proposal:

“The Indianapolis City-County Council acknowledges the Mayor’s veto of Proposal 192. In accordance with the City’s legislative process, the proposal will return to the full Council for reconsideration. Following a review of the Mayor’s veto message, the Council will conduct a vote on whether to override the veto. Under Council rules, an override requires the affirmative vote of 17 Council members. The Council remains committed to fulfilling its legislative responsibilities through a transparent and deliberative process. In exercising this veto, we look forward to receiving the mayor’s plan to fund the city’s infrastructure improvements, as required to obtain the state matching grant. Information on the timing of the veto override vote will be communicated through the Council’s regular public meeting process.”

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