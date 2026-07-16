Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

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WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University comes in ranked towards the top on a list of America’s best value public universities.

According to a 2026 study from SmartAsset, Purdue is ranked second nationally and No. 1 in Indiana and across the Big Ten for its cost of attendance, median alumni earnings and graduation rate.

Purdue’s ranking was based on its annual cost of attendance at $24,591, median earnings of alumni at $72,424, and an 83% graduation rate. Purdue trailed only the University of Florida, which had a 91% graduation rate and alumni earnings of $71,588.

In SmartAsset’s 2023 Best Value Universities report, Purdue ranked No. 6 among public institutions and No. 15 overall.

The 50 highest-scoring schools were named America’s best-value public universities by SmartAsset.