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NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly heading into the weekend.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Hot and humid conditions are continuing across Indiana, with forecasters warning residents to prepare for dangerous heat over the next several days.

Kacie Fucson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the heat risk depends on several factors, including the daily high and low temperatures, how long the heat lasts and humidity levels.

“Heat risk goes from zero, then into minor, moderate, major and extreme,” Fucson said.

Fucson says heat indices are expected to reach the mid-90s, with some areas possibly feeling closer to 102 to 105 degrees. She says it is not expected to be as intense as the heat Indiana experienced last month, but conditions could become more dangerous if temperatures or humidity rise.

“If we were to see higher humidity levels or even higher temperatures, that would push us into the warning criteria,” Fucson said.

High pressure is currently keeping storms away, but Fucson says that pattern will change later this week.

“As that high pressure moves out by the end of the week and into the weekend, we do have a chance of storms returning, mainly for Friday,” she said.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly heading into the weekend, with highs potentially dropping closer to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Fucson says severe weather is not expected at this time, but it cannot be completely ruled out several days in advance.

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