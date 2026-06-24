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Indiana Republican Congressman Introduces Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Boys and Girls Club

Published on June 24, 2026

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Four men in suits standing together in a hallway, smiling.
Source: Congressman Rudy Yakym

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Indiana Republican Congressman Rudy Yakym along with Congresswoman Hillary Scholten introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate this week “National Boys & Girls Club Week.”

Yakym said every kid deserves a real shot at a great future, and Boys & Girls Clubs “deliver that every single day through afterschool and summer programs.” As the former Board Chair for the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Yakym says he saw firsthand the impact these clubs have on young people across Indiana.

“I’m proud to partner with Rep. Scholten on this resolution to make sure every child across the Hoosier State and this country gets that shot,” said Yakym.

The organization serves children and youth by providing safe spaces, caring adult mentors, meals and snacks, and youth development programs that support academic success, leadership skills, and health and wellness.

When Yakym came to Congress, he said he wanted to continue to support the mission of the Boys and Girls Club.

“Each year, they serve more than four million young people nationwide, including 180,000 Hoosiers. Through academic support, leadership development, and career readiness programs, these clubs help prepare the next generation for success in school, work, and life,” said Yakym.

Yakym ended his remarks in front his lawmakers on Tuesday by urging his colleagues to support the resolution.

“National Boys & Girls Club Week celebrates the young people whose potential inspires us all, including the thousands of Club professionals who help them realize it every day,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “At Boys & Girls Clubs, we know that young people thrive when they have support, opportunities, and trusted relationships, and entire communities benefit. We thank Representatives Rudy Yakym and Hillary Scholten for their continued partnership and steadfast support of Club kids, and for introducing this resolution recognizing the life-changing impact of Boys & Girls Clubs across America.”

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