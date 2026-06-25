Unemployment Filings Fall Across Indiana

Source: Zoran Jesic / Getty

STATEWIDE — Indiana recorded 2,056 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 20, down from 2,365 the previous week, according to the United States Department of Labor.

The number of Hoosiers continuing to receive unemployment benefits totaled 18,113 for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 160 from the previous week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims totaled 207,133 last week, down 13,509 from the prior week.

The insured unemployment rate in Indiana remained unchanged at 1.1% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

The latest data covers unemployment insurance claims filed through state and federal programs.