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IFD: Kids Setting Off Fireworks Caused Large Apartment Fire

More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis

Published on June 24, 2026

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A large fire engulfs a multi-story brick building, with smoke billowing and flames visible. A fire truck with its ladder extended is on the scene.
Source: IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — A large apartment fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis was reportedly caused by a group of juveniles who were setting off fireworks.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Mountain Laurel Place around 12:25 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire emanating from one of the complex’s buildings.

IFD subsequently conducted two searches of the buildings. During the searches, crews determined that the building impacted by the fire was all clear.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 33 minutes. They spent about 90 minutes ensuring all remaining hot spots were extinguished. IFD reported that the roof of the building collapsed during the fire.

Crews began to clear the scene around 2:39 p.m. — more than two hours after they were first dispatched to the area. One firefighter who responded to the scene sustained a slight injury and was taken to IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

A building surrounded by trees is being sprayed with water, creating a thick mist.
Source: IFD

In total, 76 firefighters, 35 IFD units and two Lawrence Fire Department units were called to the scene. IEMS and IMPD also responded to the area to assist IFD.

Twelve individuals were left displaced by the fire. IFD’s victims assistance unit and apartment complex management are working to find housing for the displaced individuals.

IFD indicated that, after an investigation, the fire was deemed to be an arson. Witnesses reportedly told IFD investigators that three juveniles were responsible for starting the fire.

Officials determined the juveniles had accessed an unlocked storage closet on the back side of one of the complex’s buildings. They then started the fire, using fireworks as incendiary devices. Multiple witnesses indicated that they heard the fireworks go off and then saw the juveniles screaming and running away from the scene.

IFD reported that the apartment building’s sprinklers and smoke alarms were active. The route the fire took from the storage closet to the attic of the building prevented smoke alarms and sprinkler systems from activating. Fire personnel reported that such situations are not uncommon when it comes to smoke alarms and sprinkler systems.

IFD also reported that many of the displaced individuals do not have insurance and lost all their belongings.

No firefighters or civilians sustained any serious injuries.

It is currently unclear if the juveniles believed to be responsible for starting the fire have been identified or apprehended by police. Any potential criminal charges the juveniles may face are also unknown.

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