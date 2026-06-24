Juror in McClure Murder Trial Charged with Misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — A juror in the murder trial of Toni McClure has been charged with indirect contempt of court – disobedience of process for misconduct.

The juror is accused of having an inappropriate conversation with a witness outside the courtroom. The misconduct led to a mistrial being issued by the judge in McClure’s murder trial after the defense asked for it on Tuesday.

The juror now has an initial hearing scheduled for July 16.

RELATED: Trial Starts for Indy Mom Accused of Malnourishing Daughter to Death

McClure is charged with starving her 5-year-old daughter, Kinsleigh Welty, to death two years ago. The girl was found unresponsive in her home on April 9, 2024.

The trial was rescheduled for August 24. The prosecution is seeking a life without parole sentence for McClure if she’s convicted of murder.