Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Prosecutors in Marion County say they will seek life in prison without parole for Toni McClure, who's charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s murder.

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutors say they will seek life in prison without parole for a mother charged in her daughter’s death.

Toni McClure is charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Kinsleigh Welty. She’s also facing battery and criminal confinement charges.

Toni McClure
Toni McClure (Marion County Jail)

In April 2024, police found the 5-year-old girl unresponsive at a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis. She was pronounced dead less than an hour after officers arrived.

According to an autopsy, the girl died from malnutrition resulting from neglect. McClure told investigators that she barely fed her daughter and that the child spent most of her time in a closet covered in feces.

Kinsleigh Welty
Kinsleigh Welty

The prosecutor’s office also filed amended charges against McClure, claiming that the abuse started in May of 2021 and went on until Welty’s death, instead of between November 2023 and April 2024 as originally believed.

Prosecutors have also charged McClure’s mother, Tammy Halsey, and her boyfriend, Ryan Smith. They claim the two knew about the abuse and also would restrain the girl and prevent her from getting food. Halsey and Smith both agreed to plea deals in December 2025.

McClure’s trial is scheduled for June.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

Todd Young
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Young: Fading Local News Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy

Ice jam flooding
Local  |  John Herrick

Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025

Toni McClure
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

Human Trafficking
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fifth Arrest Made in Indianapolis Sex Trafficking Investigation

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surge

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close