Child Shot at Apartments on Indy’s Far East Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was injured in a Tuesday night shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were called to Amber Woods Apartments in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The complex is located just off of North Mitthoefer Road.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

According to IMPD, at least seven homicides have happened at Amber Woods Apartments since 2019.

There have been multiple violent incidents occurring lately in Indianapolis involving children.

Over the weekend, a boy was critically injured in a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis, a 14-year-old girl was arrested after police say she stabbed a woman on the city’s near east side, and a 16-year-old boy was shot on the north side of Indianapolis Monday night.