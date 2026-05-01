Source: Indiana State Police

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind.–A young person from Laketon was killed earlier this week in a crash that happened on Wabash County.

In a news release sent out on Friday, State Police Sergeant Steven Glass said the crash happened on County Road 700 West just south of County Road 850 north shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday.

Police believe 19-year-old Jonathan T. Patton was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice southbound on County Road 700 West when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

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“A juvenile passenger was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Patton was flown by air to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Glass.

He says the investigation is ongoing, but there are some things to consider.

“At this time, the consumption of intoxicants and excessive speed are suspected of contributing to this crash. The family of the deceased has been notified,” said Glass.

Master Trooper Jeremy Perez was the responding trooper on this, but he was also assisted at the scene by members of the Indiana State Police Peru District, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Roann Volunteer Fire Department, Wabash County EMA, and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office.