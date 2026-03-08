Listen Live
Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

A boy is in critical condition after he was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on March 8, 2026

Police Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — A boy is in critical condition after he was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 9:15 Saturday night, police say they found the person shot on North Tibbs Avenue, near Lafayette Road and West 10th Street.

The boy was taken to a hospital.

Police are figuring out where the shooting happened because the area of where the boy was found isn’t believed to be the initial crime scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS.

