Arcadia Man Sentenced in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Published on March 11, 2026

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — One of the men arrested for killing Tony Bledsoe in 1992 was recently sentenced.

54-year-old Thomas Anderson Jr. from Arcadia, pleaded guilty to murder, and was sentenced to 40 years. 30 of the years will be spent in prison, while the other 10 will be on probation.

The cold case of Bledsoe’s 1992 disappearance has finally reached a point of legal reckoning in Hamilton County. Bledsoe drove away from his home in Arcadia in his Oldsmobile Cutlass and vanished without a trace. For over thirty years, the case sat dormant until a pivotal tip in 2018 provided investigators with the breakthrough they needed to peel back the layers of a long-hidden crime.

The investigation eventually centered on Anderson and Steven “Andy” Emmert, two men who had harbored a dark secret for 33 years. In May 2025, the silence broke when Anderson was arrested and confessed to his role in the killing. Court records say the murder was fueled by a car theft racket the men were involved in at the time. Anderson detailed a harrowing account of the crime, claiming that it was Emmert who shot and stabbed Bledsoe before the two men worked together to dismember the body and dispose of the remains near Greencastle.

Despite being under police scrutiny for years, including a high-profile search of his property in late 2024, Emmert remained free until February 2026. Following Anderson’s decision to accept a plea deal and cooperate with the state, a SWAT team finally took Emmert, a former town member in Atlanta, into custody. While Emmert has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty and remains held without bond, the legal weight against him has shifted now that his former associate has agreed to testify.

During Anderson’s sentencing, the judge noted that while the resolution might not ease the pain of the Bledsoe family, it finally provided the answers they had been denied for a lifetime. For Bledsoe’s son, Ryan Brown, the moment brought a heavy mix of relief and grief, marking the beginning of the end for one of the oldest outstanding crimes in the county’s history.

Emmert’s murder trial is scheduled for July 7.

