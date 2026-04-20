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400+ Indiana Schools Honored at Statehouse for Reading Scores

Published on April 20, 2026

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Teenage girl immersed in homework at a cozy library after school hours
Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recently transformed the Statehouse into a celebration of academic achievement, honoring more than 400 schools for reaching elite literacy benchmarks on the 2025 IREAD test.

The ceremony recognized schools that achieved a 95% or higher passage rate on the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD) assessment. State lawmakers say these results are a direct reflection of a statewide push to prioritize foundational reading skills.

“This achievement showcases the hard work our teachers put in to help set our students up for success,” said State Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon). “Through their dedication, young Hoosiers have the foundation and skills needed to succeed in the future.”

The surge in literacy scores follows significant legislative action. In 2023, State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) supported House Enrolled Act 1558, which mandated the “Science of Reading” curriculum standards. This evidence-based approach focuses on phonics and targeted support for students facing the greatest reading hurdles.

The results of these policy shifts are already showing up in the data:

Historic Growth: Last year, Indiana’s third-grade reading scores jumped by nearly five percentage points.
Record Breaking: This represents the largest single-year increase since the IREAD was launched in 2013.
National Ranking: These local gains come as Indiana recently placed sixth in the nation for both fourth and eighth-grade reading in the 2024 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP).

“When I talk to parents in my district, they tell me they want their kids to have every opportunity to excel,” Heaton said. “Strong literacy scores like these show me that our schools are delivering exactly that.”

Legislators expressed their gratitude to the educators, parents, and students whose daily commitment fueled these results. For those interested in seeing how their local schools performed, the 2025 IREAD results for individual corporations and schools are now available.

View the Results: Visit the Indiana Department of Education website at https://www.in.gov/doe to see the full list of honored schools and learn more about the state’s literacy standards.

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