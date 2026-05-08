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Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying

Published on May 8, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Gavin Baker / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Greg Rakestraw, who is filling in for Kevin Lee, they talk about how rain postponed qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix, pushing it to tomorrow morning at 10:30. They later go back through the history of rain races at the Indy GP. They talk about Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood dominating the two practice sessions earlier today.

In the second segment, they talk about tomorrow’s revised schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix. They also talk about Enzo Fittipaldi’s Indy NXT win from earlier today at the Indy GP. They also talk about Oliver Wheldon’s USF2000 race from Indy.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about famous last names who won’t be featured in this year’s Indy 500. They also talk more about Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood dominating today’s practice sessions and who could challenge them tomorrow.

Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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