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Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Coming To Indiana

Are we still building electric vehicles in the United States? The Electric Vehicle Revolution is Coming to Indiana. Tony Katz is joined by Gerry Dick, a journalist from Inside Indiana Business, to discuss the exciting developments in the EV industry and what they mean for the state’s economy.

One of the most interesting stories coming out of Indiana is the rise of Slate Automotive, a company that’s taking a unique approach to the electric vehicle market. They’re not approaching the electric vehicle market, they’re approaching the Lego market because the purpose of this truck is how much customization can one do to it? And the answer is one can do a lot. Slate Automotive is offering a stripped-down version of an electric truck that can be customized to meet individual needs, with a price tag of under $25,000. This is a game-changer in the EV industry, where high-end models often come with a hefty price tag.

But Slate Automotive’s success is not the only story in Indiana’s EV landscape. Cummins, a major Indiana company, has announced a joint venture with a Chinese battery manufacturer to build a $2 billion battery plant in Mississippi. However, this project has been put on hold due to market shifts. Consumer demand and other things coming into play here, and perhaps that was one of the factors there, and Cummins obviously a major Indiana company right at the center of it.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the EV industry, Indiana’s manufacturing sector remains strong. The state is diversifying into new areas such as microelectronics and defense and aerospace investment. Indiana continues to be a state that makes things. That’s going to really be what drives the economy. With the rise of Slate Automotive and other investments in the EV industry, there’s reason to be optimistic about Indiana’s economic future.

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The conversation with Gerry Dick also touched on the impact of tariffs and global implications on the state’s economy. Tony notes, “We’ve seen certainly, we’ve talked a lot about the bears, but that is not the totality of the Indiana economy.” The state’s economy is complex and multifaceted, with many factors at play.

To learn more about the exciting developments in Indiana’s EV industry and the state’s economy, listen to the full episode of this podcast. Gerry Dick shares his insights and expertise on the topic, and offers a unique perspective on the future of manufacturing in Indiana.

Listen to the “Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Coming To Indiana” discussion in full here: