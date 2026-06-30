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Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed

Mayor Joe Hogsett responds to call for a special prosecutor regarding alleged quid pro quo behavior between him and donors

Published on June 30, 2026

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  • Mayor Hogsett claims further investigation is unnecessary despite extensive reporting on alleged misconduct.
  • Tony Katz criticizes Hogsett's deflection of blame and lack of transparency in addressing prior staff misconduct allegations.
  • Public demands more accountability from elected officials, as local media's reporting is deemed insufficient by some.
Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed

The Mayor’s Response: A Heated Debate Over Corruption and Accountability. On this morning’s Tony Katz and the Morning News, the topic of corruption and accountability in local government was put under the microscope. Tony, a prominent figure in Indianapolis politics, weighed in on the controversy surrounding Mayor Joe Hogsett’s alleged involvement in a quid pro quo scheme. The discussion was heated, with Tony talking about the mayor responding to calls that he be criminally investigated.

One of the most striking moments came when the speaker referenced a video of Mayor Hogsett responding to calls for an investigation. “I think it’s performative,” Tony paraphrasing the mayor, “representative Andrew Ireland, who’s calling for such investigations, has a reputation for being controversial and saying controversial things.” Tony also pointed out that Mayor Hogsett’s assertions seemed more focused on deflecting attention from himself and onto the Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Tony talked about the video showing the mayor’s response to a question about the need for a fuller accounting of the allegations. “I don’t believe any lengthy, expensive, further investigation is necessary,” Mayor Hogsett said. “That is an unbelievable statement,” Tony countered, “especially considering the extensive reporting that has already been done on the matter.”

The discussion also touched on the topic of accountability and the role of the media in holding public officials accountable. Tony noted that the mayor’s comments seemed to imply that the public should simply accept the reporting of local news outlets like the IndyStar and Mirror Indy as sufficient evidence of wrongdoing. “If your reporting isn’t enough, I don’t know how an expensive investigation is going to help,” Tony paraphrasing Mayor Hogsett’s statement.

Tony also delves into Joe Hogsett’s history as mayor, highlighting the hiring of a staffer with a history of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Tony criticized the mayor’s response to these allegations, saying that he seemed more focused on deflecting blame than taking responsibility.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the public is demanding more transparency and accountability from their elected officials. This segment offers a fascinating look at the complexities of local politics and the challenges of holding public officials accountable. To hear more of the discussion and learn more about the controversy surrounding Mayor Hogsett, listen to the “Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed” discussion in full here:     

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