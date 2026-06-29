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Tony Katz + The Morning News

New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism

The rise of the DSA is not restricted to Mamdani's New York. The Indiana Democratic Party's silence on the subject speaks volumes.

Published on June 29, 2026

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  • Tony Katz argues the Democratic Party is accepting of communist and socialist ideologies, which he believes are a threat to Western civilization.
  • Katz questions the Indiana Democratic Party's silence on these issues, and criticizes the party's failure to address anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism.
  • Katz rejects the notion of 'democratic socialism,' viewing it as a euphemism for communism used to indoctrinate young people.
Russian Red Star with Hammer and Sickle on Fur
Source: Gutzemberg / Getty

New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism

As the 2024 election season heats up, concerns about the Democratic Party’s direction have been growing. One voice that’s been speaking out against what they see as a worrying trend is a prominent conservative commentator Tony Katz. Tony shared his thoughts on the Democrat party’s stance on communism, socialism, and the impact of these ideologies on American society.

Tony is unafraid to speak their mind, as evident from their statement: “If everybody in your coalition agrees with you on everything, then your coalition isn’t big enough. Your coalition isn’t supposed to allow in communists, Senator Corey Booker. But the Democratic Party is fine with it.” Tony is not mincing words when it comes to their criticism of the party’s tolerance for what they see as extremist ideologies.

The conversation centers around the Democratic Party’s apparent acceptance of communist and socialist ideologies, which Tony believes are being used as a Trojan horse to undermine Western civilization. He points to the Indiana Democratic Party’s silence on these issues, asking, “Where’s the statement against it? Where’s the statement opposed to these things?” Tony is particularly concerned about the party’s failure to address the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism within its ranks.

Tony also touches on the topic of Democratic Socialism (DSA), which he sees as a euphemism for communism. “There’s no such thing as a democratic socialist,” he asserts. “It’s a lie. It’s the lie they tell to bring people in.” Tony argues that this ideology is being used to indoctrinate young people in colleges and schools, with devastating consequences for American society.

Tony is not afraid to call out the Democratic Party’s hypocrisy, pointing out that they’re quick to condemn the Republican Party for its perceived flaws while ignoring similar issues within their own ranks. “The party shouldn’t be that big,” He says. “The Republican Party should have zero room for bigots, zero zero.” They believe that the Democratic Party should be more inclusive, allowing for conversations about Israel, Islamism, and other important topics.

The conversation is a thought-provoking exploration of the state of the Democratic Party and the ideologies that are shaping its direction. If you’re interested in understanding the perspectives of a conservative voice on these issues, this segment is a must-listen.

Listen to the “New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism” discussion in full here:     

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