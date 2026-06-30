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Police: 12 People Indicted for Drug Operation Run by Inmate...

Police: 12 People Indicted for Drug Operation Run by Inmate in Westville Correctional Facility

Published on June 30, 2026

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Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.–12 people from Indiana are all facing charges in a federal indictment tied to what the Department of Justice is calling a drug operation run by an inmate in the Westville Correctional Facility.

The indictment says Justin Veal led a drug-trafficking organization that was responsible for distributing hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics across the Southern District of Indiana.

“At Veal’s direction, co‑conspirators Sade Butler of Indianapolis and Shawnlisa Nevels of Fort Wayne obtained methamphetamine, cocaine, Suboxone, and fentanyl from various suppliers and distributed the drugs to customers in Anderson, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and several other Indiana communities,” said the Department of Justice in a Tuesday news release.

The full list of the people indicted is as follows:

Justin Veal, 37, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Sade Butler, 27, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances (two counts)
Adrian Swift, 39, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances (two counts)
Shawnlisa Nevels, 44, Fort Wayne Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Bobby Young, 51, Anderson Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Dontrell Cole, 24, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Jared Schloerb, 52, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Megan Daniels, 49, Columbus, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
Scott Foor, 45, Indianapolis Distribute of 50 Grams of Methamphetamine
Daquel Jones, 35, Indianapolis Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Methamphetamine
Dawud Quarles, 33, Indianapolis Unlawful Use of Communication Facility
Larry Craig, 54, Indianapolis Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Law enforcement officers say they seized the following contraband and proceeds of criminal activity:

-13 firearms, including select-fire weapons with drum magazines
-130 pounds of methamphetamine
-550 grams of cocaine
-241 grams of fentanyl
-25 Suboxone Strips
-1750 grams of synthetic cannabinoid (“spice”)
-Several thousand counterfeit fentanyl pills
-Heroin
-Cash
-A pill press with drug residue
-High-value jewelry
-15 cell phones
-2 vehicles

This operation is part of what is called the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). They are dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, tranational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

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