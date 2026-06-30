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Indianapolis Man Arrested for Shooting at Coworker

Anthony Boyd is in the Marion County Jail, facing preliminary charges of attempted murder.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Headshot of a bald Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt.
Anthony Boyd (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in jail after police said he shot at his coworker while they were in their vehicle.

Anthony Boyd, 29, is in the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Court documents state that Boyd and a coworker were power washing a sidewalk at the Kroger in Lebanon on Friday when the two began arguing about how to do the job.

The coworker told police that Boyd followed him home in a gold Dodge Charger and then pulled up next to him on West Street in Indy’s Old Southside neighborhood and drew a gun.

Police said Boyd fired off at least 15 rounds into the victim’s vehicle and hit the man multiple times in the legs and torso. The coworker was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Boyd was arrested on Saturday after the shooting, which happened at 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Official charges have not been filed against him.

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