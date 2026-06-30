Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD’s Youth Connection Center Opens for Holiday Weekend

IMPD's Youth Connection Center will be open over the 4th of July weekend.

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights: Shooting
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth Connection Center will be open over the holiday weekend.

The center is meant to reunite parents with juveniles who’ve been caught doing things they shouldn’t—like violating curfew.

Over the weekend, five juveniles ended up there.

“That’s five different stories that could’ve taken a totally different turn,” said Officer Drew Brown with IMPD.

According to Brown, IMPD opens the center on a case-by-case basis when police anticipate an influx of kids breaking curfew. It serves as a safe place to wait for a guardian and seek resources.

“This is a village coming together to help prepare these kids and give them what they need in order to be successful in this world,” said Ashley Asante-Doyle with Firefly Children and Family Alliance.

“We want to be there to provide meaningful intervention, meaningful steps forward as to why a young person was out past curfew,” Brown said. “Why are they potentially subjecting themselves to dangerous or reckless behavior?”

Brown emphasized the importance of accountability for both parents and youth. While making arrests or writing citations isn’t the department’s first choice in many situations, it’s always on the table.

Indianapolis has already seen a number of violent incidents involving juveniles this year, including several homicides, prompting the City-County Council to extend the curfew.

Kids ages 15 to 16 years must be home by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 9 p.m. every other day of the week. All kids under 15 must be home by 9 p.m. every day.

The curfew allows 17-year-olds to be out until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We need parents to understand that if we are calling you to come pick up your loved one, that we have intervened when an arrest could’ve been the alternative. We want you to take this seriously,” Brown said.

There are certain exemptions to the curfew, including provisions for work or religious events.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
IRS 2026 Filing Season and IRS Operations
National  |  Jarett Lewis

Sen. Young Again Calls for Ban on Congress Members Trading Stocks

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Hurt in Early-Morning Indy Shooting

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

A close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Prosecutor Charges Man in Sophie Cunningham Stalking Case

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Gov. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Signals Simple Path to Bears Deal

Local News
Fireworks for the feast of Rome's Patron Saints Peter and Paul
Local  |  John Herrick

Purdue Professor Explains the Science Behind Fireworks

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

IMPD’s Youth Connection Center Opens for Holiday Weekend

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Politics  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gov. Braun Delays Gas Tax Move, Orders Repayments

A map of the United States showing the NWS HeatRisk forecast, with a color-coded legend indicating the risk of heat-related impacts. The map also includes an air quality index and information about the forecast.
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Under Extreme Heat Warning

US Postal Service Experiences Busiest Day Of The Year As Holidays Approach
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DOJ: Former Indy Postal Worker Stole Over $250K in Prepaid Debit Cards

Business And Economy In New York
Crime  |  FOX 59

Mail Carrier Caught with 51 Stolen Gift Cards

Indiana AG Todd Rokita
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Sends Cease-and-Desist to Merrillville Council Over ICE Actions

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

ACLU of Indiana Challenges Governor Braun’s Plan to Place Ten Commandments Monument at Statehouse

Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Accused of Stomping Two People in Downtown Indianapolis

A group of Indiana State Police officers standing in front of a podium with the Indiana State Police logo.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana State Police Launch C.A.R.E. Blitz to Target Impaired Driving

Schoolboy uses a GPS to find a shortcut to school.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

New Indiana Law Restricts Social Media for Kids

Three young people wearing red clothing and smiling at the camera.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Mom: “I Don’t Know Where She Is”

State Rep. Andrew Ireland
Local  |  Mirror Indy

State Lawmaker Calls for Prosecutor to Investigate Hogsett Administration

A close-up portrait of a middle-aged Black man with a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI Indianapolis Announces Arrests in Summer Heat Initiative, Still Searching for Lamar Browning

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close