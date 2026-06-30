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Indiana Gov. Braun Delays Gas Tax Move, Orders Repayments

Governor Mike Braun says he is waiting until the last minute to decide on extending Indiana's gas tax holiday. That's not all though.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Source: (Photo: stefanamer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced on Monday he is waiting until the last minute to decide on extending Indiana’s gas tax holiday.

Braun’s current order expires July 7, but he says he doesn’t want to make a decision too soon. He says he is monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

“With what we saw happening in the Middle East, it did catapult prices down, although there have been a few breaches of the kind of ceasefire, so we’ll see,” Braun said. “I’ll make that decision right before I need to do it, extend it before the deadline would expire.”

Gas prices in Indiana have been going down. Indiana’s gas average for Tuesday is now at $3.18 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s down over 50 cents from this time last month.

Braun also announced on Tuesday he plans to reimburse local governments for revenue missed during the gas tax holiday. Braun’s administration is working with budget and revenue officials to calculate what each community is owed.

The Board of Finance will take up the transfer request on July 21, and local governments should get their payments within a week after approval.

“This is only possible because Hoosiers demand commonsense fiscal management, and we’ve delivered,” Braun said in a release. “We are running government more efficiently and as a result, we have the resources to offer tax relief while supporting local partners.”

“As State Treasurer, affordability and lowering costs for Hoosiers while providing local units of governments the tools they need to operate has been my primary focus since day one,” Daniel Elliott, State Treasurer, said. “Governor Braun’s decision to suspend the gas tax was the right thing to do. This proposal adds to that decision by making local governments whole without negatively affecting Hoosiers. It’s a great example of what sound fiscal policies can accomplish. I look forward to working with the Governor, Comptroller Nieshalla and their teams to get this done.”

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