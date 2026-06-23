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Graham Rahal: Indy Has Turned Into A Complete Dump

Is Indianapolis on the right track, or is it headed in the wrong direction? Tony Katz doesn’t believe so, and neither does racer Graham Rahal.

“It’s pathetic,” Tony exclaims, “any statement from the mayor’s office, or do you just want to pretend that this doesn’t happen while you’re pretending about things that didn’t happen?” He was referring to the recent security concerns at the IndyCar event that Rahal was at, where kids were running around with guns, and the lack of response from the city’s leaders.

The conversation centered around the city’s safety concerns, particularly the recent shooting incidents. “We’re not Chicago,” the host emphasized, “we’re better than Chicago.” However, the numbers paint a different picture: 6 people dead and 38 injured in shootings over the weekend. Tony questioned the city’s leadership, asking, “Where are the groups? Where are the foundations? Where are the civic leaders?” He also asked, “What’s the point of having a city with such a high crime rate?”

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The discussion touched on the topic of the city’s problems, including the lack of engagement from its leaders. “I would like to see the Richard Fairbanks Foundation be far louder about this,” Hall said. “I’d like to see the Lilly people be far louder about this.” He also mentioned the need for more voices from prominent figures like Nate Feltman, Jeff Smulyan, and the Simons. “We should be the capital of the Midwest,” Tony emphasized, “we are the place that other people should want to emulate.”

Listen to the “Graham Rahal: Indy Has Turned Into A Complete Dump” discussion in full here: