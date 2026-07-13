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Zionsville Rally Follows Possible Hate Crime

Hundreds of people gathered along Main Street, waving Israeli and American flags.

Published on July 13, 2026

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A crowd of people holding American and Israeli flags, gathered for what appears to be a political or patriotic rally or demonstration.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

ZIONSVILLE, Ind — People from Central Indiana’s Jewish community rallied in Zionsville Sunday after investigators said a fire at a historic building may have been a hate crime.

Hundreds of people gathered along Main Street, waving Israeli and American flags and chanting, “We will stand up.”

The event followed a Friday fire that damaged a former home and business in Zionsville, causing more than $150,000 in damage. Police said the building’s American and Israeli flags had been displayed there for about three years and that burn patterns indicate the fire started on the Israeli flag before spreading to the rest of the structure.

Rally organizer David Schiller told FOX59 the fire an unacceptable act.

“The founding fathers founded a country where we have the ability to resolve differences among each other; we don’t do it by firebombing homes,” Schiller said. “It’s inexcusable and unacceptable.”

Schiller said the building owner has since put new flags back on the property, showing the community’s resolve.

Meytal Ashkenazi, who attended the rally, said the response has brought people together.

“We’re pretty fed up, but we don’t let this bring us down,” Ashkenazi said. “This instance actually brings us closer, not only us as Jews but our neighbors.”

The FBI is assisting Zionsville police as investigators work to determine what led to the fire and whether it was motivated by hate.

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