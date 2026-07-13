Indy Far East Side Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in an early Monday morning shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called around 5:20 a.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Trent Court, near 25th Street and North German Church Road, for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigators said a disturbance between people who knew each other led to the shooting. Police believe the gunfire started inside the home and continued near an entryway. A vehicle was also damaged, with a broken window and flat tire.

A person stayed at the scene and was cooperating with detectives, police said. A female witness was also cooperating.