Police Arrest Indianapolis Man in Ohio Murder Case

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused in an April shooting that killed another man on Indianapolis’ west side has been arrested in Ohio and returned to Marion County to face a murder charge.

According to a public police report filed Friday, 22-year-old Christopher Exilhomme was extradited from the Wyandot County Jail in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to the Community Justice Center in Marion County. Officials have not released details about his arrest.

Exilhomme is charged with murder in connection with the April 4 shooting death of Samuel Toussaint, according to court records.

FOX59/CBS4 previously reported Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5600 block of Oliver Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported. Officers found Toussaint inside the front doorway of a home with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Court documents say Exilhomme and Toussaint were involved in an argument during a party before the shooting. Investigators allege the dispute escalated, leading to Exilhomme firing multiple shots and leaving the scene.

Police have not released details about how Exilhomme was located in Ohio. A warrant service entry was filed in Indiana’s public court reporting system Saturday.

A public police report shows Exilhomme was previously arrested in Speedway in December while officers were investigating a battery report.