Red Cross Issues Emergency Blood Shortage Alert for Indiana

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INDIANA — The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage following a 25 percent decline in donations throughout the month of June.

With the summer travel season in full swing and school blood drives on hiatus, the gap between the available blood supply and patient need is widening at an alarming rate. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are outlasting incoming donations by nearly 3,500 units per week. This shortage hits right at the peak of the summer trauma season, when emergency departments typically experience a higher demand for lifesaving blood products.

While all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the system, officials note the shortage is especially critical for platelets, type O-positive, and type B-negative blood.

“A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross. “Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can’t support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait.”

According to a recent national survey conducted by the Red Cross, a lack of awareness about how the blood banking system works may be contributing to lower turnout:

Perishable Supply: Fewer than 1 in 5 respondents understood that blood has a limited shelf life and cannot be stockpiled indefinitely; it must be constantly replenished.

Underestimating Need: Only about half of those surveyed believed it was likely that they or a loved one would ever require a blood product, despite federal data showing someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.

The Red Cross is urging all eligible individuals to schedule an appointment immediately. To incentivize donors during this critical period, anyone who steps forward to give blood between July 13 and July 31, 2026, will receive a $15 Fandango movie ticket via email.

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Appointments can be made through the free Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A comprehensive list of localized upcoming donation opportunities across Indiana is available online.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or follow us on social media.