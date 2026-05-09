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‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

IMPD Chief of Police Tanya Terry called the officer-involved shooting from Friday night on Indy's north side "a senseless act."

Published on May 9, 2026

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Tanya Terry
From left: IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley, IMPD Chief Tanya Terry (Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — “Make different choices. Put your guns down. Don’t shoot at cops.”

That was the message from IMPD Chief Tanya Terry after one of her officers was shot by a man late Friday night on Indianapolis’ north side. She called it a senseless act.

“Our officers were attacked,” Chief Terry said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Thankfully, the officer who was shot is expected to make a full recovery. Chief Terry said he will still need the support of the community as he goes through the recovery process.

President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police Rick Snyder released this statement about the shooting on Saturday.

“Overnight, our Central Indiana communities were reminded of the dangers faced our Law Enforcement Officers on a nightly basis. We are grateful that our IMPD Officers are going to be able to return to their families after being violently attacked.

We extend our gratitude to the medical staff of Eskenazi Hospital for their care and treatment of our officer, who was shot and is expected to recover.

This is another startling reminder of what our officers put to risk every day for the safety of Hoosiers while protecting our Capital city. In the first 120 days of this year, we have averaged an officer shot in the line of duty every 27 hrs across America. Tragically, we have added another officer to that list in Indianapolis. Our officers are under constant attack, yet they stand the line.

We encourage residents to share their gratitude with officers and visibly show their support by displaying blue lights on their homes and businesses. Enough is enough. We cannot spell community without unity…and we stand united against lawlessness and violence in Indianapolis.”

The following statement came from Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis regarding the IMPD officer Shooting:

“I am deeply saddened by last night’s shooting involving an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. My thoughts and prayers are with the officer, his family, and the entire IMPD community as he recovers from his injuries.

Every day, our public safety officials put their lives on the line to protect the residents of Indianapolis, and they should never face danger while responding to a call for service. Incidents like this are a painful reminder of the challenges our law enforcement officers encounter in the line of duty and the tremendous sacrifices they make on behalf of our community.

Any form of violence — especially violence directed at those sworn to protect and serve — is unacceptable. Violent crime threatens the safety and stability of our neighborhoods. This incident serves as an important reminder of why we must continue working together as a city to reject lawlessness, support public safety, and strengthen our communities.

I am grateful for the swift response from the officers involved and the medical professionals providing care. Our city stands with all members of law enforcement during this difficult time.”

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