IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot in a confirmed police shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Friday night.

IMPD said the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Washington Boulevard, just east of North Meridian Street.

Police were initially called to the area for a report that someone was dead. When officers arrived, they said no one had been killed, but there was a disturbance involving an intoxicated man who was “acting erratically.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to IMPD, when officers started talking to the man, he began to walk away and told them to “shoot him in the back.” Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and started shooting in the direction of officers. One officer was hit by the gun fire, while another returned fire and struck the suspect.

The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital and is last reported to be in stable condition. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

“An officer was wounded, simply for doing his job, the job that our community asks them to do each and every day,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley. “While we are happy that he’s alive, it’s certainly a reminder of the sacrifice that comes with this profession.”

The officer who fired their weapon and hit the suspect was wearing a body-worn camera.

The Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office both responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, which is being led by the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with more information regarding the officer-involved shooting is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).