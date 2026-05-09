Listen Live
Close
Local

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting...

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Published on May 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

INDIANAPOLIS-The Dallas Wings shot 59% from the field and scored 25 fast break points on their way to a 107-104 season opening win over the Indiana Fever Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The Wings led by as many as nine while the Fever’s largest lead was four points. The Wings also shot 52% from three-point range (12-23).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for Indiana to lead all scorers. She also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Aliyah Boston chimed in with 23 points and Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to go along with her seven assists and five rebounds. It was her first regular season action since only playing 13 games last season due to various injuries.

Notre Dame graduate Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to lead Dallas followed by Paige Bueckers (20), Odyssey Sims (20), and Jessica Shepard (13). Aziaha James scored 10 points off the bench.

Indiana outscored Dallas in the paint 62-44.

The Fever are back in action Wednesday night at 10:30 pm against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Tanya Terry
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

Thank You Veterans - Honoring All Who Served, US Military, US Veteran's Day, USA Flag, American Flag, Greeting Card
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Lawmakers Back up Gratitude With New Laws Supporting Hoosier Veterans

City of Carmel
Local  |  FOX 59

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

IMPD officer-involved shooting
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying

Dick Dean
Local  |  Staff

Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat

Porch Party
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities

VOA
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Us presiental elections. Republicans. Ballot box.Elephant.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Inmate Taken Back Into Custody After Leaving Edinburgh Facility

Brandy Heath & Alex Griffith
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mother’s Day Grief: How Indiana Donor Network Supports Grieving Moms

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close