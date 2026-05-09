Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

INDIANAPOLIS-The Dallas Wings shot 59% from the field and scored 25 fast break points on their way to a 107-104 season opening win over the Indiana Fever Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The Wings led by as many as nine while the Fever’s largest lead was four points. The Wings also shot 52% from three-point range (12-23).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for Indiana to lead all scorers. She also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Aliyah Boston chimed in with 23 points and Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to go along with her seven assists and five rebounds. It was her first regular season action since only playing 13 games last season due to various injuries.

Notre Dame graduate Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to lead Dallas followed by Paige Bueckers (20), Odyssey Sims (20), and Jessica Shepard (13). Aziaha James scored 10 points off the bench.

Indiana outscored Dallas in the paint 62-44.

The Fever are back in action Wednesday night at 10:30 pm against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles.