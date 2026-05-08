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Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

The error allowed some Wayne Township residents outside of Knightstown to vote in the town's Republican Primary Election.

Published on May 8, 2026

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KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — An electronic error impacted some primary races in Henry County earlier this week.

The error allowed some Wayne Township residents outside of Knightstown to vote in the town’s Republican Primary Election, affecting the clerk-treasurer and town council races. County officials said the error was due to a programming mistake that allowed voters in certain precincts to cast ballots for Knightstown positions.

According to unofficial results from Henry County, the clerk-treasurer race in Knightstown was decided by three votes:

Karla R. Easton Gorman – 238
Barton Joe Whitesitt – 235

Voters selected two candidates in the Knightstown Town Council At-Large race. The unofficial results were:

David A. Mattix – 323
Guy Louks – 293
Desiree Payton – 162
Dakota Steele – 114

“Upon discovering the error, we promptly informed the Chairman of the local Republican Party… consulted with the State Election Division, have discussed the situation with candidates that have contacted our office and have sent a letter to all candidates for Town office explaining what has occurred and providing reference to the statutory provisions under which a candidate may petition a court to order a special election,” county officials said in a statement.

The error did not affect voting for any other offices in Henry County.

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