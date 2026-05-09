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Lawmakers Back up Gratitude With New Laws Supporting Hoosier Veterans

May is Military Appreciation Month

Published on May 9, 2026

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Thank You Veterans - Honoring All Who Served, US Military, US Veteran's Day, USA Flag, American Flag, Greeting Card
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STATEWIDE — Indiana lawmakers are making sure that veterans are helped and honored every single day of the year at the Statehouse.

May is Military Appreciation Month and State Representative Stephen Bartels of Eckerty, a veteran and chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, is one of many Indiana lawmakers putting support for those who served as a top priority.

“I wore the uniform for 22 years, and I know what it means when your state stands behind you,” said Rep. Bartels. “Indiana is doing that, and we will continue to advance legislation that supports our veterans.”

Bartels authored a new law during the 2026 legislative session that strengthens support for military families by making sure that military family relief fund resources go to the veterans and families who need help the most.

During the session, State Representative Chris Judy of Fort Wayne, an Indiana national guard veteran, supported House Enrolled Act 1210, which delivers property tax relief for Hoosier veterans, allowing totally disabled veterans to deduct 100% of the assessed value of their real property. He said it will also expand credits for partially disabled and wartime veterans, providing an estimated $46 million in additional tax relief.

“Indiana’s veterans have made tremendous sacrifices for our country,” Rep. Judy. “It’s only right that we do our part to honor their service and ensure that 100% of service-connected disabled veterans are not burdened by property taxes.”

More information on resources for Hoosier veterans, including the Military Family Relief Fund, can be found on the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ website at in.gov/dva.

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