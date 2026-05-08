VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Source: VOA / PMG

CARMEL, Ind — In a room filled with community leaders, advocates, and philanthropists, the atmosphere at the Ritz Charles on Thursday morning was defined by more than just fundraising. It was defined by resilience.

Volunteers of America (VOA) Ohio & Indiana held its annual Power of Hope breakfast, an initiative designed to support Hoosiers facing hurdles in life, including homelessness, substance use disorders, and the difficult transition following incarceration.

For Jon R. Von Arx III, President and CEO of VOA Ohio & Indiana, the morning served as a profound reminder of the organization’s 130-year legacy.

“It’s just a moving, inspirational reminder to all that are here about the important work that we’re grateful to be a part of,” Von Arx III said. “We’re just grateful that we’re doing the Lord’s work in that regard and that we have an opportunity to show that it does make a difference.”

Voices of Transformation

The heart of the event centered on two former clients, Dana Cahill and David Ware, who stood before the crowd to share how VOA’s intervention saved their families.

Cahill, a mother of three and a graduate of the Fresh Start Recovery Center, shared her journey of overcoming a substance use disorder sparked by a physical injury. Unlike traditional programs, VOA allowed her to keep her children with her during treatment—a factor she credits for her success. Today, she serves as a Peer Recovery Coach.

David Ware, a U.S. Army Veteran, turned to VOA when his family faced a financial cliff after his wife lost her job. The organization provided the tools to get his family back on their feet.

Watching from the front of the room, von Arx III admitted that even as the leader of the organization, the raw honesty of these stories is overwhelming.

“Being right in front of the podium, I want to show a happy face, but I’m oftentimes very moved to tears with what they’re saying,” Von Arx III shared. “Their stories are so inspirational and making us all wanting to reach out and do more for those that really have yet to find the level of care that they need.”

When asked how VOA differentiates itself from other social service providers, Von Arx III pointed to the organization’s “DNA”—a commitment to staying the course with individuals when others might walk away.

“That 130-year legacy that we have really means something in our roots… it really was: let’s go and find a way to help this community and we’re going to do whatever comes to hand. I think that still is what we do.”

While the event is a key philanthropic driver for VOA’s housing and healthcare services, the ultimate goal was to leave attendees with a deeper understanding of the organization’s three-pillar mission: Offer Hope, Restore Dignity, and Transform Lives.

As the breakfast concluded and volunteers prepared for afternoon distributions, Von Arx III left a message for those who couldn’t attend but want to help.

“I think the fact that those words have meaning: offer hope, restore dignity, and transform lives. If they connect with those themes and our mission, then I think good things will happen from there.”

For more information on how to support VOA’s mission or to access their behavioral health and housing services, visit http://www.voaohin.org.