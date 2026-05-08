Crash in Indianapolis After Chase Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pursuit and fatal crash occurred on the near east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

According to IMPD, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer observed a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed and ignoring multiple stop signs. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued.

The officer reportedly lost sight of the truck but, shortly after, noticed it had crashed into a large sign in the 1600 block of East Washington Street.

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Police say two men were inside the vehicle. One of the men, reported by IMPD to be the front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update from IMPD sent out on Friday morning, officials said the pursuit occurred after an officer from IMPD’s east district attempted a traffic stop of what was believed to be an intoxicated driver traveling west on E Washington Street.

IMPD is conducting a full internal investigation to make sure the officers followed proper procedure during the pursuit. The crash is also under investigation by IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team.