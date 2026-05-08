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16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for ’24 Murder, Robbery in Indianapolis

Prosecutors said Demonte Satter was 15 when he shot and killed Kentrell Johnson on Indy's east side in December 2024.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Demonte Satter
Photo of Demonte Satter from Marion County court records

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult for a robbery and murder on Indy’s east side in December 2024.

The accused killer, Demonte Satter, was 15 at the time police said he went to a home on Treyburn Green Drive and fatally shot Kentrell Johnson, who was found in his garage.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Satter and a second suspect texted back and forth with a plan to rob Johnson and sell his gun for a few hundred dollars. The second suspect connected to the case has never been charged.

Satter was first arrested in March of last year. He was linked to the crime through surveillance pictures and his own Instagram posts. In a post made the day Johnson was killed, Satter could be seen posing with a gun and wearing the same jacket and colorful shoes worn on the day of the shooting and seen on surveillance video.

Prosecutors said Satter could be seen on video walking to the victim’s house and then hearing at least three gunshots go off.

Demonte Satter
Photo of Demonte Satter from Marion County court records

Satter is expected to make his initial hearing in adult court on Friday. He’s being held without bond pending trial.

Anyone with additional information on the robbery and murder is asked to contact IMPD’s homicide office or Crime Stoppers.

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