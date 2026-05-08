Listen Live
Close
Local

Inmate Taken Back Into Custody After Leaving Edinburgh Facility

The inmate was returned to custody Friday morning after getting picked up from the facility Thursday night by a known associate who is now considered a person of interest.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An inmate at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility was returned to custody after leaving the facility on Thursday night.

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) said officers took Montez Beech back into custody at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the IDOC, Beech was picked up from the facility Thursday night by a known associate who is now considered a person of interest. He was serving time for auto theft after being convicted in March 2025 in Hamilton County.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
VOA
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Us presiental elections. Republicans. Ballot box.Elephant.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Inmate Taken Back Into Custody After Leaving Edinburgh Facility

Brandy Heath & Alex Griffith
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mother’s Day Grief: How Indiana Donor Network Supports Grieving Moms

Theft
Local  |  Staff

IMPD Investigating Theft of Thousands in Pokémon Cards

Close up shot: A female hand typing on a keyboard using a laptop in the dark. Working overtime until late, conducting online banking transactions, and integrating technology into daily life
Education  |  Jake McDaniel

Canvas Restored After Its Data Breach Disrupts Indiana Schools

Pursuit Ends in Near East Side Crash
Local  |  FOX 59

Crash in Indianapolis After Chase Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

2 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

Tim Healy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FBI Supervisor Indicted in Indy Sexual Battery Case

Demonte Satter
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for ’24 Murder, Robbery in Indianapolis

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Washington D.C.
Local  |  John Herrick

NCAA Approves Expansion Of Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

Richard and Ashley Kelly
Local  |  FOX 59

Richard Kelly to Resign as Clinton Co. Sheriff as He, Wife Plead Guilty to Jail Commissary Criminal Charges

Foster Care Announcement
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Expands New Parent Leave Policy to Include Foster Parents

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close