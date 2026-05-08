Inmate Taken Back Into Custody After Leaving Edinburgh Facility

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An inmate at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility was returned to custody after leaving the facility on Thursday night.

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) said officers took Montez Beech back into custody at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the IDOC, Beech was picked up from the facility Thursday night by a known associate who is now considered a person of interest. He was serving time for auto theft after being convicted in March 2025 in Hamilton County.