IMPD Investigating Theft of Thousands in Pokémon Cards

Source: facebook.com/grandmastergames / facebook.com/grandmastergames

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of dollars in Pokémon cards were stolen Friday morning from a trading card shop on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police say a burglary was reported around 5:52 a.m. at Grandmaster Games inside the Southern Plaza shopping center. About $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards were taken.

The store said on social media the person was masked and wearing a jacket, and mostly took graded cards and items from display cases. Cash in the registers was not taken.

The business said it is cleaning up and replacing damaged glass and plans to stay open while repairs are made.