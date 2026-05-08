FBI Supervisor Indicted in Indy Sexual Battery Case

Source: fbi.gov / fbi.gov

INDIANAPOLIS — An FBI supervisory special agent based in Virginia was arrested in Indianapolis this week on a sexual battery charge.

State Police identified the man as Timothy C. Healy, who was booked into the Marion County Jail. Healy has since posted bail and is no longer in custody. It is not clear what brought him to Indianapolis.

Information from the FBI website shows Healy oversees crisis negotiation programs, responds to high-risk situations, and helps lead suicide prevention and crisis response training.

Indiana State Police say the case has now resulted in a grand jury indictment tied to an incident in Indianapolis. Sgt. John Perrine said detectives began investigating in October 2025 after being asked to look into the allegations.

Perrine described how the case started and moved through the system:

“Detectives were asked to investigate navigation of a sex crime that occurred in Indianapolis do that investigation detectives gathered information they gathered evidence and they submitted all their taste upon a view of that case case was sent to grand jury and recently the grand jury had it down in indictment”

He said investigators took time to make sure the case was fully developed before moving forward.

“Investigations are complex you have to do them right they’re very serious allegations and we gotta make sure that we leave no stone unturned and then one once our investigation is complete then there’s a process that happens at the Prosecutor‘s office and then then you add in the grand jury process. It just takes even longer.”

Perrine also said the process does not change based on who is involved.

“I can’t get into that the charge speak for themselves, and then people can research the law, but essentially an allegation of sexual crime that occurred in Indianapolis trust doesn’t when we receive serious allegations like we did we’re gonna give a full investigation, regardless of the suspected, and that’s exactly what we did in this case, we followed our procedures, just if we were any other, regardless of who the suspect is employed by.”

The FBI has not released additional comment on the case.