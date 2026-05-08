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Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

A Fort Wayne man was convicted of murder on Thursday following a retrial for a double homicide that occurred last June.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man was convicted of murder on Thursday following a retrial for a double homicide that occurred last June.

30-year-old Shan Lindell Ford Jr.’s initial trial in October ended with a hung jury on the murder charge, but he was acquitted of felony murder and burglary at that time.

It all started when Ford and Quenecia Gaylor accompanied Anisha Denise Jackson to the home of Jackson’s ex-boyfriend, Tornor Dejuan Doby. When the door opened, shots were fired. Doby fired his weapon at Ford and Gaylor but missed and struck and killed Jackson as she sat in the driveway. Doby was also shot and killed.

Gaylor was originally charged with murder and burglary but took a plea deal in January for assisting a criminal. She is serving a six-year sentence with three years suspended. Ford now faces up to 85 years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for July.

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