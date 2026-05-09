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Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

An employee with the city of Carmel is on administrative leave after a video went viral showing an assault in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on May 9, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A Carmel city employee was placed on administrative leave after a video went viral depicting an alleged assault in downtown Indianapolis.

A spokesperson for the city of Carmel told FOX59/CBS4 that an administrator has been placed on leave without pay on Friday following a pending investigation.

The incident, captured on camera and posted Thursday afternoon, depicts a man confronting two individuals for shouting “free Palestine” at a large group walking across Massachusetts Avenue.

The man can then be seen punching one of the individuals over seven times in the head while the other records the incident. The man then walked away and back towards the large group across the street.

The spokesperson affirms the city of Carmel is “committed to a thorough and impartial review of the matter.”

A police report was filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to IMPD and has not heard back at this time.

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