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Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating a serious chain-reaction crash that shut down Interstate 65 northbound near Greenwood Friday morning after a police pursuit involving a fleeing driver.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating a serious chain-reaction crash that shut down Interstate 65 northbound near Greenwood Friday morning after a police pursuit involving a fleeing driver.

According to investigators, the incident began when a trooper from the Indiana State Police Versailles District attempted to stop a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 75-mile marker for speeding and displaying a false or fictitious license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop and sped northbound on I-65 into Johnson County.

Authorities said the pursuit ended near the 99-mile marker when the suspect vehicle drove onto the shoulder in an attempt to pass traffic. The SUV then struck another vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles.

One adult woman suffered critical injuries in the collision. Troopers at the scene applied multiple tourniquets before she was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Five other people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The fleeing driver, identified as 25-year-old Nicole Bryant of Indianapolis, was taken into custody and later transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

I-65 northbound remained closed for several hours while crash reconstructionist investigated.

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