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NWS: Warmer Temperatures This Week Across Indiana

NWS: Warmer Temperatures This Week, Potential Storms on Friday in Indiana

Published on April 20, 2026

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Roller Coaster Temperatures
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will warm up throughout Indiana after Monday.

“We are expected to start warming up starting tomorrow (Tuesday) into the 70s. It’s the same thing as we move into Wednesday onward,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says the warmest day of the week is expected to be Thursday.

“It looks like we’ll have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on that day. It certainly is still a bit above normal for this time of year, but we’ve also already seen temperatures in that range so far this year,” said Melo.

Wind gusts could also reach as high as 35 miles per hour in some portions of Indiana on Tuesday. Melo says both he and his team at the National Weather Service are keeping an eye on a system that might move in to Indiana on Friday.

“On Friday, rain chances will start to increase in the afternoon hours. We’ll have some low storm chances that could continue into the weekend. It looks like on Friday, we are seeing a low chance for severe weather. It’s something we’re watching,” said Melo.

On their social media pages, the National Weather Service said spring is “rollercoaster season” in Indiana. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s and 60s next week.

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