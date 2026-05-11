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Hamilton County Breaks Ground on Judicial Center Expansion

The expansion project will add 133,000 square feet to the existing facility, including seven new courtrooms and upgraded security.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Hamilton County Breaks Ground on Judicial Center Expansion
From left: County Councilors Sue Maki, Tim Griffin, and Brad Beaver, Commissioners Christine Altman, Mark Heirbrandt, and Steve Dillinger, and Councilors Mark Hall and Ken Alexander

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Ground has been broken on a long-anticipated expansion of the Hamilton County Judicial Center in downtown Noblesville.

On Monday, county officials ceremonially started the work on the project, which will add 133,000 square feet to the existing facility. The Hamilton County Judicial Center will have seven new courtrooms, expanded public space, and upgraded security on its three stories.

The first floor will eventually house county offices, the second floor will serve as the new home for additional courtrooms, and the third floor will remain unfinished for future buildout.

Superior Court 2 Judge Jon Brown said this new space will help judges move cases more efficiently as caseloads continue to rise.

“This expansion is really about keeping up with the people we serve,” Judge Brown said. “Hamilton County’s population has exploded, and our court dockets have grown right along with it.”

The current Judicial Center was built in 1992 and has been remodeled several times to accommodate new staff and departments. Once completed, the expansion will support the newly elected judges who take office in 2027.

Hamilton County Commissioner
Hamilton County Commissioners Mark Heirbrandt, Christine Altman, and Steve Dillinger (Source: Tammy Sander)

“Our goal is to make progress without getting in the way,” said Hamilton County Commissioners President Christine Altman. “We’re coordinating closely with the city to align schedules, stage construction trailers and equipment offsite, and keep as much parking and pedestrian access open as possible.”

The county is working closely with the City of Noblesville as they manage multiple projects downtown that are or will be under construction over the next two years.

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