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One Shot and Killed on Indy’s Northeast Side

A person was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday night, according to Indianapolis police.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Red Mill Drive Sunday Shooting
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Red Mill Drive, near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road, just after 11 p.m. When police got there, they found a male with gunshot wounds.

Police say the male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

As officers were looking into the shooting, they identified a person of interest after being found in a home near the shooting scene. The person of interest surrendered to police and was apprehended

If you have any information about the shooting, IMPD urges you to give them a call at 317-327-3475. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

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