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NWS: Storms Possible on Tuesday in Indiana...

NWS: Storms Possible on Tuesday in Indiana Followed by Dry Weather

Published on May 11, 2026

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NWS Indianapolis
Source: NWS Indianapolis

NWS: Storms Possible on Tuesday in Indiana Followed by Dry Weather

STATEWIDE–Some rain is likely to move in to Indiana Tuesday night and last into Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t say these will be rough storms. It looks like we’ll get some rain, though. There is a chance for thunder, but it doesn’t look like there will be all that much instability. It looks like the thunderstorm threat is low,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff thinks it will begin late Tuesday night and taper off early Wednesday. After Wednesday, however, he thinks it will be a different story.

“It will warm up this weekend with temperatures expected to be in the 80s around Saturday and Sunday. Before that, it will be pretty typical for this time of year. We’re forecasting highs in the low 70s for most of this week,” said Eckhoff.

There isn’t much of a rain chance after Wednesday.

“The rest of the week looks mainly dry. If you sleep through it, you might not see much rain at all,” said Eckhoff.

After Wednesday, Eckhoff projects the next chance for rain to be Saturday, but that can always change before the week is out.

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