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2 Charged in Dog Attack That Killed 2-Month-Old in April 2025

A Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Todd Banks, 50, of Brownstown, and Paitlyn Grove, 25, of Crothersville, on a reckless homicide charge.

Published on May 11, 2026

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BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A man and woman have been charged over a year after an infant died from a dog attack in southern Indiana.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday that a grand jury indicted 50-year-old Todd Banks, of Brownstown, and 25-year-old Paitlyn Grove, of Crothersville, who is also the child’s mother. Banks and Grove were both charged with one felony count of reckless homicide.

Banks was arrested on Sunday by Brownstown police officers and Jackson County deputies following the indictment. His relationship to the infant is unknown.

Grove has not been arrested.

In April 2025, deputies were called to a home in Brownstown for a reported dog attack. When deputies arrived, they had to give CPR to a 2-month-old.

The infant was transported to the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where they died from their injuries. Deputies said the infant was hurt by a pit bull.

According to court documents, Banks and Grove were both at the house at the time of the attack. Two pit bulls belonging to Banks stayed at the home, including the one that killed the infant, which was euthanized.

Law enforcement officials in Jackson County claim that there were no safety measures taken to prevent the pit bulls from going into the bedroom where the infant had been sleeping.

The investigation is ongoing.

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