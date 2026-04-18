Listen Live
Close
Local

Community Leaders Conduct Walk to Curb Teen Violence in Indy

Community Leaders Conduct Walk to Curb Teen Violence in Indianapolis

The third annual Indianapolis Peace Walk was on Friday at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater in Riverside Regional Park.

Published on April 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — The third annual Indianapolis Peace Walk was Friday evening with hundreds gathered at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater in Riverside Regional Park on the west side of Indianapolis.

Families, community leaders and members of groups came together to focus on keeping kids safe while building a stronger community during the start of the National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The gathering comes as community leaders and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are bracing for a possible summer wave of teen violence.

Indianapolis Peace Walk
Source: WISH-TV

Kareem Hines, founder of New Breed of Youth Mentoring Program, said, “Our youth is crying for help. Indianapolis is full of energy, but we lack synergy.”

Lamar Davis II, director of the Marion County Commission on Youth helped organize the event.

“We’re doing this proactively. We’re getting the youth out here today to have fun, meet some youth-led organizations so we can start the peace, keep the peace and keep the peace going.”

Youth Leader Lauren Vivo said events that focus on teens and kids can make a difference.

“Not a lot of politicians right now know what it’s like to have to do a school safety drill. They don’t know what it’s like to have to hide against the wall, and hear someone knock on your door and try to open it. It’s really important to show our perspective because we are ultimately the ones getting affected by these laws.”

Vivo wants to get ahead of what could be a violent summer by planning fun events that are safe and welcome everyone.

“You’re not alone. You have someone to talk to. There are adults and hotlines.”

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry talked about youth deaths and shooting victims. “So far this year, our numbers are down, so we have 90 nonfatal shooting victims, but 20 of them have involved juveniles. That’s about 22.2% of our non-fatal assault victims that are juveniles.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indianapolis Peace Walk
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Community Leaders Conduct Walk to Curb Teen Violence in Indianapolis

Nizhoni Carter
Local  |  Staff

Missing Child Found in Kokomo, Mother Arrested for Kidnapping

Lafayette Police Department
Local  |  Staff

Lafayette Police Find Body Connected to Shooting, Child Abduction Case

Bob Kevoian
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Discipline Charges Against Lawrence County Judge

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Second Chance Event Helps Residents Seal Past Criminal Records

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Man on Motorcycle Dies in Indianapolis Crash

Amanda Lindgren
Crime  |  Staff

Avon Woman Arrested After Threatening Kroger Coworker with Knife

A portrait of Larry Buschon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bucshon Addresses Impact of Vaccine Panel Changes and Politics

Marion County Coroner's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Coroner Seeks Families with Unclaimed Remains

Indiana Senator Todd Young at Semafor Semafor World Economy Summit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Todd Young: “Time to Wrap Up” Iran War

IMPD ARRESTS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Arrests 133 in Citywide Operation

Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Mayor of Lawrence Outlines Vision for City’s Future

NIPSCO, USW
Local  |  Staff

NIPSCO, USW Reach Tentative Agreement

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close