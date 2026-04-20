State Senator Andrea Hunley Announces Run for Indy Mayor

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Senate Democratic Assistant Leader Andrea Hunley announced on Monday she will be running for Indianapolis mayor.

In mid-January, Hunley said she wouldn’t be running for reelection in the Senate. Right now, she’s serving Indianapolis in the Senate. Hunley announced an event set for May 8, called “Party for the People.” It’s a campaign launch event.

Mayor Joe Hogsett hasn’t talked about running for mayor for a fourth term. The only other confirmed challenger is former City-County Council President Vop Osili.

The next Indianapolis mayoral election is set for November 2, 2027.