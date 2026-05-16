Indiana Protests Call for Changes to Immigration System

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

STATEWIDE –Protests took place at 28 locations across Indiana on Saturday as part of the Indiana Statewide Day of Action, a coordinated effort opposing immigration enforcement policies tied to the Trump administration and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

Several of the demonstrations were in Indianapolis, including events on the city’s north side, at 38th and Meridian streets, and outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Organizers said they want changes in how immigration cases are processed and how people are detained while their cases move through the system.

On the north side, organizer Elizabeth Marvin said the system needs more resources.

“I would like to see funded immigration courts. I would like to see immigration courts funded. We have a shortage of immigration judges and immigration lawyers — federal immigration lawyers — to process the backlog of cases for people who are doing it the right way,” she said.

Marvin also called for stronger protections for people in the immigration system.

“I want to see DACA extended and honored,” she said. “Ninety percent of the individuals do not have a violent criminal history. Seventy percent have no criminal history. A large chunk of them are going through it the right way and are being detained as they leave their court hearings.”

At 38th and Meridian, Pastor Jill Moffett of North United Methodist Church said accountability and compassion can coexist in immigration enforcement.

“We want to see justice for those who are doing harm to others, whether we will call them illegal or not.”

She said fairness should guide the process.

“Sure, I think that if someone’s broken the law that they need to be held accountable,” Moffett said. “But we’re going back to that message of compassion, regardless of what has been going on with that person. Compassion first. We definitely want accountability and proper justice done. We also want to make sure fairness is the endgame.”

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She also raised concerns about conditions in detention facilities.

“We’re reading about abuse happening in these facilities — women, children, the vulnerable who are just trying to follow the rules — and they’re still being mistreated,” she said. “As Christians, we believe our duty is to stand up for what is right and just and to be kind and practice compassion.”

Near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, another protest formed at Gate 1.

Organizer Andy Bradke said he views immigration violations differently than other crimes.

“I don’t believe illegal immigration is a crime,” Bradke said. “If it is, it’s a misdemeanor. Technically they are breaking the law, but I don’t consider that really lawbreaking. That’s the same as a speeding ticket. Speeding is lawbreaking, sure, right? So that’s my answer to that.”