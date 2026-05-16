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Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Police later found the man in Marion County and took him into custody.

Published on May 16, 2026

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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

PLAINFIELD, Ind –A man was arrested after firing shots into the air and inside a restroom at the GetGo gas station on East Main Street on Saturday following a crash in the parking lot, police said.

The crash happened outside the station as people were exchanging information. One of the people driving the car went back to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun and fired several rounds into the air, according to investigators. He then walked into the gas‑station bathroom and fired again before leaving.

No one was hurt.

Police later found the man in Marion County and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

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